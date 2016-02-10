

It was clear that the voluptuous Graham had what it takes to be an actual Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, and apparently SI agreed, as Graham has been tapped as the latest "Rookie" to appear in this year’s Swimsuit Issue.



Graham's inclusion in the publication's popular issue is a monumental moment for body acceptance. Graham’s curvaceous frame in the magazine marks the first time a plus-size woman has graced its pages outside of an advertisement.



We’re excited to see what Graham’s involvement signifies for the future. Will she win Rookie of the Year? Will the issues sell out in record number? Will we see even more diversity in 2017's pages? Tell us what you think of this change. And have a look for yourself when the magazine hits newsstands on February 15.



