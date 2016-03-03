Ashley Graham, Hari Nef, Anja Rubik & More Hit The H&M Runway

Typically, there are two major factors that a runway show is often missing — affordable clothing and diversity. On Wednesday evening, mass retailer H&M integrated both into its fall/winter 2016 studio collection, presenting an an all-star cast of models that varied in age, size, and ethnicities. Oh, and there were some pretty damn good pieces, too.
Though the selection had some major standouts — silky embroidered culottes, a blue and silver velvety robe coat, knee-high, red snakeskin cowboy boots — given the reaction following the presentation, it was the lineup that had most people talking. This included Pat Cleveland, 65, and her daughter, Anna; transgender forces Hari Nef and Andreja Pejic; plus-size pioneer Ashley Graham; and style icons Anja Rubik, Natasha Poly, and Amber Valletta. And there were also some of the industry's biggest names: Jourdan Dunn, Imaan Hammam, Devon Windsor, and more. While many have noted that the runway was (still) "overwhelmingly white," the notion of inclusivity was bright. And when you're a company as large as H&M — and servicing millions of different people around the globe — that is definitely an important message to send.
Whether you're interested in the casting (or the actual collection), click through to get a little dose of both. If this season is any indication, cool and all-encompassing is just as important as being "in style."
Though the selection had some major standouts — silky embroidered culottes, a blue and silver velvety robe coat, knee-high, red snakeskin cowboy boots — given the reaction following the presentation, it was the lineup that had most people talking. This included Pat Cleveland, 65, and her daughter, Anna; transgender forces Hari Nef and Andreja Pejic; plus-size pioneer Ashley Graham; and style icons Anja Rubik, Natasha Poly, and Amber Valletta. And there were also some of the industry's biggest names: Jourdan Dunn, Imaan Hammam, Devon Windsor, and more. While many have noted that the runway was (still) "overwhelmingly white," the notion of inclusivity was bright. And when you're a company as large as H&M — and servicing millions of different people around the globe — that is definitely an important message to send.
Whether you're interested in the casting (or the actual collection), click through to get a little dose of both. If this season is any indication, cool and all-encompassing is just as important as being "in style."