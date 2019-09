To be fresh out of high school with this exposure, awareness, and well, fame, at your fingertips, seems (to the average person like me, at least) both fascinating and frightening. It must feel so out-of-touch with reality,too, when your life includes sitting front row at Fashion Week and attending some of the grandest, most exclusive events in the world (like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's nuptials, for example)."I like to think that my life’s pretty normal, but I guess according to other people, it’s not," Woods says when I ask what it's like to have seemingly every move chronicled. "But this lifestyle is pretty normal for me. I wouldn’t say I’m famous or that I’m known for anything really, except for being around people who are; that's awesome, but it also puts me in a weird position, because I never want to just be known as someone’s friend," she says.There's a desire to be recognised for her solo accomplishments, too: "I want to have my own lane and do my own things. I wouldn’t change anything [about my life] for the world, but I do think it’s my time to just do me and not live in someone’s shadow," Woods says. "I don’t necessarily want to be in the spotlight, I just want to be successful in whatever it is I decide to do."Our hyper-exposed, celebrity-centric world is no stranger to famous BFFs (think Paris and Nicole, Taylor and Selena) and the otherworldly lives they seem to lead. But for the most part, there is a concrete reason, besides their own relationship, that is responsible for these duo's individual stardom (be it innate talent or a familial luck of the draw). But for Jenner and Woods, that isn't exactly the case. Woods is, in many ways, a regular girl (by L.A. standards, at least) thrust into the spotlight by her mere association with (arguably) the world's most-talked-about 18-year-old. Yet, unlike others who may take advantage of a life of popularity, Woods is utilising her position of peripheral power to start a conversation (and career) that doesn't involve promoting the latest shade of Kylie's Lip Kit