We Would Like To Live In The House That Kylie Jenner Is Building For Her Dogs, Please

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner posted a video on Snapchat that showed off the newest edition to her 1.4-acre Hidden Hills property. The video opens with Jenner walking toward a small brown home with a little white fence in front. When we first watched the Snap, we jumped to the logical but very wrong conclusion that the elegant structure was new a pool house. Then, it occurred to us that it might actually be a fancy playhouse for little Stormi Webster to one day play in. We know she's only a baby, but Kylie has already purchased many things for her that she won't be able to use until she's older — you've see that kid's closet , right? As the video progresses, however, it is made clear that both of our initial guesses were very far off. A few seconds into the clip, Jenner reveals that the gorgeous miniature home we were admiring is actually being erected for her dogs.