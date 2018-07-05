We Would Like To Live In The House That Kylie Jenner Is Building For Her Dogs, Please

As she approaches the adorable tiny home, Jenner excitedly tells her followers, "You guys, my dog house is almost done! How cute!" Kylie's right, the dog house she's having built is indeed cute and even matches the aesthetic of her own Cape Cod home, but looks aren't the only things this house has to offer. According to the clips, when finished, this dog house will be air conditioned and heated. As Kylie explains casually, "It's like a guest house."