Wait, Who Exactly Are Kylie Jenner's Roommates?

Raise your hand if you've had to scour Craigslist for a roommate to afford rent. Most of you? Yeah, that's what I thought. Despite the many cohabitation horror stories out there, having a roommate can be great for your social life and your wallet if you find the right the person. But it turns out that even the richest amongst us, like Kylie Jenner, one of Time's 25 Most Influential People on the Internet , sometimes rely on the comfort of a pal to keep them company in their 13,000 square-foot mansions