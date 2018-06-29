Wait, Who Exactly Are Kylie Jenner's Roommates?

Raise your hand if you've had to scour Craigslist for a roommate to afford rent. Most of you? Yeah, that's what I thought. Despite the many cohabitation horror stories out there, having a roommate can be great for your social life and your wallet if you find the right the person. But it turns out that even the richest amongst us, like Kylie Jenner, one of Time's 25 Most Influential People on the Internet, sometimes rely on the comfort of a pal to keep them company in their 13,000 square-foot mansions.
While speaking with Vogue this week, Jenner revealed that she, too, has a roommate, her BFF Jordyn Woods, and that the two spend countless hours trying out new makeup products.
"I test out most of my stuff on Jordyn because we live together," she told Vogue. "So I'm like, 'Jordyn, I need you.' Everyone that comes in my house has tinted red arms from swatches and shadows."
Yes, it appears that Jenner's comment confirms that she does not live with boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares her nearly five-month-old daughter Stormi Webster. But where does he rest his head at night? According to Billboard, he's got a pretty swanky home not too far away (if you don't count the horrific traffic) in Los Angeles.
Despite dramatic headlines and fan speculation, it doesn't appear that there's any reason to worry about Jenner and Scott's relationship. The couple, who appeared happily in love at the Met Gala in May, don't seem to feel rushed to move in together or get married. And as long as they're making things work, why should they?
Woods, on the other hand, might have reason to be concerned about her dependance on her bestie. Back when Life of Kylie was on the air (RIP), the model admitted that she feared Jenner would one day not have as much time to devote to their friendship because of a relationship. Now that Jenner is a new mom, her worries seem even more prescient.
"You can't take anything for granted," she said at the time. "Say one day Kylie wasn't in my life anymore...when will I ever have time to build myself?"
For now, there's no reason to believe Jenner and Woods can't find time to build themselves while living under the same roof. And when the day comes when they don't share a house (or even the same ZIP code — gasp!), hopefully they'll still find ways to support and inspire one another — or, at least use each other as guinea pigs for their makeup lines.
