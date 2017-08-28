The episode ends with Kylie freaking out because she doesn't have any friends on the red carpet of the Met Gala yet (she calls up Kendall, Kim, and Jaden Smith who remarks that he is not a "real person" right now). Meanwhile, Jordyn's still in the car, telling the camera "you can't take anything for granted. Say one day Kylie wasn’t in my life anymore…when will ever have time to build myself?" Build yourself Jordyn, but never change.