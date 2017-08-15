The lives of the Kardashian/Jenner clan look pretty glamorous on TV. But a new Life of Kylie clip shows the downsides of living in the public eye.
In a promo for next week's episode of the reality show, 20-year-old Kylie Jenner says that the worst part of her dating life is the public scrutiny she faces.
"The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it's blasted all over the Internet," Kylie says to the camera in the clip. "You have to hear about other people's opinions on who you're with. It's a lot. Most of the time, it's just not true. Like, you have no idea what I'm like in a relationship, the kind of bond I have with somebody else."
Having your relationships scrutinized by the media would be hard for anyone. But it's especially heartbreaking to imagine how rough it must be for someone as young as Kylie.
The clip doesn't mention any of Kylie's past relationships by name. Still, E! titled the clip "Caitlyn tries to cheer up Kylie Jenner after her breakup," so it's safe to assume the conversation is in reference to one of Kylie's past beaus. The conversation could be about Tyga, based on the show's timing and the former couple's breakup, though we can't say for sure.
Jenner also says in the clip that the internet is "unnecessary negativity."
"You cannot win with the Internet," she tells the camera. "It's just unnecessary negativity. I feel like I'm in a relationship with the world sometimes."
Luckily, it seems like Kylie is a bit cheerier these days than she is in the Life of Kylie promo. Her rumored new boo, Travis Scott, reportedly gave her a diamond necklace worth $60,000 earlier this month. Check out the Life of Kylie clip below.
