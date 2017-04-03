Yup, Kylie & Tyga Apparently Broke Up Again

It's almost impossible to keep up with Kylie Jenner and Tyga's relationship. One day, these two are showing tons of affection for each other; the next, fans think there are clues about their breakup on her Snapchat. But according to multiple sources who spoke to People, the couple has broken up — for real.
"They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together," an "insider" told People. "It's definitely possible they'll work things out again."
Never say never — but for now, it sounds like these two are done.
Tyga & Jenner first confirmed their relationship in March 2015. Tyga posted a photo of Jenner on Instagram, along with the caption, "Certain things catch your eye, but only few capture the heart." (A month earlier, the rapper denied dating the reality star, who was 17 at the time.) They went on to achieve on-again, off-again status, dropping hints about their relationship in snaps and Instagram posts. And last September, Jenner confirmed that Tyga had given her a diamond-studded promise ring.
Their relationship wasn't without its detractors, either — in 2015, sources told People that Jenner's mom, Kris Jenner, didn't approve of the relationship. More recently, Kylie Jenner announced in January that she would no longer be posting on her app, after a post suggested that she and Tyga were having sex. Jenner disavowed the post, writing on Twitter that it was "a very personal post that I would never ever approve."
There's one remnant of the relationship that will be harder to get rid of, though. Tyga has a tattoo that says "Kylie" on his right elbow.
Reps for Jenner and Tyga did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this story when we obtain a response.
