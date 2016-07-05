July 4th wasn’t exactly Independence Day for the reunited Tyga and Kylie.
The pair never seemed ready to let each other go, with the rapper making regular appearances in Kylie’s Snapchat and even moving in next to Kim and Kanye. Now, those rumors and speculation have become reality as Tyga made his full-on triumphal return to his on-again-off-again paramour’s social media.
Jenner posted a vanishingly brief video to her Snap story featuring her snuggling up to Tyga. While we suppose that’s not evidence that they’re about to get married, it’s a pretty strong indication that they’re fully back together. Kylie knows how these things work; you don’t put a jump-off on your Snap story. Oh, and she also posted a picture of Tyga kissing her to her Instagram. So it's pretty much back on.
Fans were not exactly thrilled.
“[C]an[‘]t wait for them to break up,” one wrote.
“He needs his allowance 😂😂😂😂,” another added.
Happy Birthday, America. Quite a present the Kardashians have given us.
