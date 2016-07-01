Tyga Just Became Kim & Kanye's New Neighbor

We’re pretty sure Tyga is back in the good graces of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Aside from the fact that Kylie Jenner and the rapper seem to be back together (yet again), Tyga is reportedly moving into a Bel-Air mansion that’s awfully close to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s pad.
TMZ reported that Tyga will be leasing the 12,800-square-foot home for $46,500 a month. That’s a lot of money, especially for someone who has rumored debt issues. Maybe he should have saved on rent by moving into Jenner's brand new Hidden Hills abode. Seeing as the couple has a pretty volatile, on-again, off-again relationship, though, that probably wouldn't have been the wisest move.
Tyga's new place, which is just blocks from where Kimye are temporarily living, is complete with a pool, outdoor fire pit, and elevator, according to TMZ. It even has a gourmet kitchen, which could be the perfect location for his GF's next edition of Cooking with Kylie.
Yesterday, Jenner visited Tyga's new mansion and, true to her family's form, she showed off the place on Snapchat. Take a look.
TMZ reported that Tyga will be leasing the 12,800-square-foot home for $46,500 a month. That’s a lot of money, especially for someone who has rumored debt issues. Maybe he should have saved on rent by moving into Jenner's brand new Hidden Hills abode. Seeing as the couple has a pretty volatile, on-again, off-again relationship, though, that probably wouldn't have been the wisest move.
Tyga's new place, which is just blocks from where Kimye are temporarily living, is complete with a pool, outdoor fire pit, and elevator, according to TMZ. It even has a gourmet kitchen, which could be the perfect location for his GF's next edition of Cooking with Kylie.
Yesterday, Jenner visited Tyga's new mansion and, true to her family's form, she showed off the place on Snapchat. Take a look.
Advertisement
Advertisement