You aren’t a true celeb until you move to Hidden Hills. Calabasas is nice and all but there’s something vaguely 2015 about the whole endeavor.
Kylie is using her newfound freedom from Tyga to get herself from one celebrity enclave to another, Curbed reports. She dropped around $6 million on this house in the even-chicer Hidden Hills, firmly establishing herself both as a mega-A-lister and a true member of the Kardashian house-flipping society.
The new spot has the same beach access as Calabasas with a Colonial vibe and a better address. She’ll also be close to Kim and Kanye as well as momager Kris.
The new spot has a huge kitchen, pool, closets you could sleep in, a pool, a wine cellar, and basically everything else you might want. Downstairs is all-hardwood-everything with a pleasant, light vibe that will be sure to keep any incipient personal darkness drenched in sunlight. The pool is surrounded by grass, perfect for playing with dogs or for taking Snapchat videos.
Her last house, a hovel really, cost a mere $2.7 million. Click ahead to see how Kylie is stepping her game up in a major way.
Kylie is using her newfound freedom from Tyga to get herself from one celebrity enclave to another, Curbed reports. She dropped around $6 million on this house in the even-chicer Hidden Hills, firmly establishing herself both as a mega-A-lister and a true member of the Kardashian house-flipping society.
The new spot has the same beach access as Calabasas with a Colonial vibe and a better address. She’ll also be close to Kim and Kanye as well as momager Kris.
The new spot has a huge kitchen, pool, closets you could sleep in, a pool, a wine cellar, and basically everything else you might want. Downstairs is all-hardwood-everything with a pleasant, light vibe that will be sure to keep any incipient personal darkness drenched in sunlight. The pool is surrounded by grass, perfect for playing with dogs or for taking Snapchat videos.
Her last house, a hovel really, cost a mere $2.7 million. Click ahead to see how Kylie is stepping her game up in a major way.