No shade to Kylie, but there is no way that she could carry this show on her own — the most revealing moment we had in this episode was a cryptic and frustrating exchange between her and a producer regarding a "Thing" in Kylie's life that she doesn't want to talk about or comment on. That "Thing"? It's a new man in her life (rapper Travis Scott) and it just makes things awkward. It's called Life of Kylie, the producer subtly reminds her. She grins and responds: “I like to keep it sacred. I like to keep it between me and one other person, not the rest of the world. No, thanks.” The lack of transparency offered by Kylie is a complete 180 from the vulnerable conversations her best friend has had with producers. Tonight, Jordyn, seated in the backseat of a car headed to the airport (she is finally doing something for herself and going to a modelling shoot in Canada sans Kylie) tells the cameras that she often worries about how intertwined her life is with Kylie's. And unlike the first episode where the two joked about being "married", Jordyn seemed legitimately worried about the repercussions of investing so much time and energy into the life of someone who would drop her in a minute for a new romance. Kylie's remarks that Jordyn isn't good about airing her emotions — referring to her reluctance to talk about her father who recently (and unexpectedly) passed away — saying, "She keeps everything inside and doesn’t talk about her feelings a lot. She hasn’t fully coped with it because she never faces it."