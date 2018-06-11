Don’t Expect To See Another Photo Of Stormi Webster For A While

It was on Instagram that we were first introduced to Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, and it was on Instagram that we learned it was time to say goodbye. For now, at least. Jenner's most recent selfie crops out what appears to be Stormi's face, prompting questions from fans about why the mother was suddenly keeping her daughter out of the spotlight she previously was in.
Actually, what they did was comment things like "she cUT HER BABY OUT," which meant Jenner needed to clarify a few things.
Advertisement
In fact, if you go back through Jenner's Instagram, she's deleted all photos that showed Stormi's face. The ones that remain are tiny glimpses of the baby celebrity, or shots that don't have her fully on display.
There a lot of reasons to make this choice, first and foremost to give little Stormi some privacy away from the over 100 millions eyes that look at her mom's Instagram. But also, to perhaps halt speculation like the rumors that surfaced about Jenner's bodyguard, or any ways people could use Stormi's appearance to fuel hurtful or damaging reports. If it's any consolation, I grew up without Instagram, and I turned out just fine.
Advertisement