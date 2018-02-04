Kylie Jenner Has Welcomed Her First Baby

After months of speculation, Kylie Jenner announced that she gave birth to a baby girl on February 1.
She and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, have kept the pregnancy private, and while it was all but confirmed, today's announcement is the only official comment Jenner has made. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," the announcement begins. "I understand you're used to me bringing along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," Jenner continued. While many people, celebrity or not, choose to be very open and public about when they are expecting a child, everyone is entitled to choosing how they want and if they want to tell people. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how," she explained. Jenner went on to mention that it was never intended as a publicity stunt with the intent of a "big paid reveal."
Jenner and Scott first went public with their relationship at Coachella in 2017. The two seemed immediately inseparable as she joined him traveling across the United States on his Birds Eye View tour that year, reports Us Weekly.
Rumors of Kylie Jenner pregnant first began to emerge after TMZ broke the story on September 22, 2017. Regardless of who claimed they could confirm the story, Jennery's family kept completely quiet on the matter. When asked by The Cut, her mother Kris Jenner kept things vague. "Something happens every single day," she said. "You never know what is going to break at any moment."
A popular theory was that Kylie Jenner was her sister Kim Kardashian's surrogate; however, this rumor was quickly put to rest when Kardashian shared her journey finding a surrogate through an agency.
Jenner has kept out of the public eye for months now, though she did appear on the cover LOVE magazine in December. The photo, taken by her sister Kendall Jenner, did not give away much as it was a closely cropped photo of her face, shoulders, and hands.
"I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could," Jenner shared in her message.
To accompany the big announcement on Twitter and Instagram, Jenner posted a video to YouTube celebrating the birth of her daughter. It includes messages from her close friends and family about how they found out Jenner was expecting.
"When you're 20-years-old, you're just figuring out your life. You don't know what you want. You're an indecisive teenager and you're just becoming a young adult. There was one thing that your mom knew for sure, and that was you," Jenner's friend, the model Jordyn Woods, says to the camera in a message meant for her the baby girl.
Rumors have surrounded the couple ever since they started dating. Fans wanted to know: Are they dating? Are they having a baby? Are they engaged? Kylie Jenner made the decision to announce the news on her own time and share it with those closest to her.
"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," wrote Jenner. "I've never felt love and happiness like this, I could burst! Thank you for understanding."
Jenner and Scott have not yet revealed their baby's name.
This is a breaking news story, we will update it with information as it becomes available.
