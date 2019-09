Kylie Jenner Has Welcomed Her First Baby

She and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, have kept the pregnancy private, and while it was all but confirmed, today's announcement is the only official comment Jenner has made. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," the announcement begins. "I understand you're used to me bringing along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world ," Jenner continued. While many people, celebrity or not, choose to be very open and public about when they are expecting a child, everyone is entitled to choosing how they want and if they want to tell people. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how," she explained. Jenner went on to mention that it was never intended as a publicity stunt with the intent of a "big paid reveal."