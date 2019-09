On February 4, Kylie Jenner announced via Instagram that she gave birth to her first child , an eight-pound baby girl. With the announcement, Jenner shared an 11-minute video documenting her pregnancy. Jenner also made it clear that Travis Scott was the father of the child. Scott is a quiet presence in the video; he spends most of it hugging Kylie and does not say a word on camera. So, it's not as if we have more info or insight into Scott. We just know that he's a father, and he really, really seems to care about Jenner.