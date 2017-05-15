Rapper Travis Scott, who recently made headlines for his rumored romance with Kylie Jenner, was arrested this weekend in Rogers, Arkansas, when he encouraged his concert crowd to "storm the stage." The subsequent chaos got out of hand, and the police were called. Representation for the Rogers Police Department confirmed to People that Scott, born Jacques Webster, was charged with disorderly conduct, inciting a riot, and endangering the welfare of a minor.
"During the rush to the stage several people were injured, including an employee from the security company hired to help monitor and control the crowd, and a member of the police department," Public Information Officer Keith Foster stated. He credits Webster with endorsing such dangerous behavior. "Webster encouraged people to rush the stage and bypass security protocols to ensure concertgoer safety."
While this may have angered security, this type of activity seems to excite Webster's fans, who joked on Twitter that his arrest only makes his concert seem cooler.
The fact that Travis Scott got arrested for inciting a riot makes me wanna go to one of his concerts a million times more #FreeTravisScott— Hunter Morris (@hunter_morris3) May 14, 2017
Travis Scott got arrested basically because his concert was too lit. How is he not one of the best performers of our generation ??♂️— Kwad (@KwadwoYeboah11) May 14, 2017
How Travis Scott gon be arrested for bein lit? Smh #FreeTravisScott— ?PAPA SMURF? (@VLONEBrazyy) May 14, 2017
Lmfaooooo this guy Travis Scott got arrested AGAIN for inciting a riot ?? #FreeTravisScott— Jonny Anderson (@20Jonny) May 14, 2017
guess the cops can't handle the rage like some of us can ???♀️ #anythingcouldhappenatthenightshow #FreeTravisScott @trvisXX @RollingLoud pic.twitter.com/y4OawTySNO— ash (@ashleycorleyy) May 14, 2017
A source close to Webster has claimed that the rapper wanted the crowd to move into the front seats, where it appeared there was open seating, according to TMZ. TMZ also notes that Webster encountered similar legal troubles at Lollapalooza in 2015 when he encouraged the crowd to chant: "We want rage."
"Middle finger up to security right now," the "Mamacita" singer said in a since-deleted video of Lollapalooza. Later, as fans gathered on stage, Webster asked fans to step back: "Listen, they're gonna stop the show if y'all don't get down. I wanna finish performing."
In the 2015 incident, Webster was charged only with disorderly conduct — no one was harmed in the rush to the stage.
Webster was reportedly released at 11:30p.m. and will face charges in Arkansas Court.
Representation for Webster did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
