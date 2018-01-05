Travis Scott Finally Responds To Questions About Kylie's Rumored Pregnancy

It's been several months since reports emerged that Kylie Jenner was pregnant, and no one connected to the family — not Kris Jenner, not Kylie, and not a single Kardashian — has yet to confirm the rumor. They're doing a very good job at avoiding the questions when they come up. (Kim Kardashian West drank a sardine smoothie on The Late Late Show with James Corden in order to avoid talking about it.) Now, Travis Scott has joined their ranks.
The rapper is suspected to be the father of Kylie's baby, although — once more, with feeling! — that is unconfirmed. In an interview with Billboard, Scott did the Kardashian dance and shot down a question regarding his girlfriend.
"There are these rumors that you’re dating Kylie and having a child with her," the interviewer begins.
To which Scott replied, "I don’t want to talk about that. They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing." Like all the rest of the Kardashian statements, this feels like a polite way of saying, "We'll tell you on our own time." Just about every Kardashian has said as much.
In September, Kris told The Cut, "[Kylie's] not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening." That's not a direct denial.
Just this week on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Khloé Kardashian performed another such maneuver. When Degeneres asked if Kylie was experiencing pregnancy cravings, Khloé answered, "I don't know what you're talking about." (Degeneres concluded that she could see the truth in Khloé's eyes, and the truth was Kylie is pregnant.) Again, not a direct denial.
Scott's answer, vague as it is, proves what we already suspected: Kylie, if she is pregnant, will reveal it all when she's good and ready.
