Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm her pregnancy, but that hasn't stopped the world from theorizing about all things baby. On Friday, rumors flew that the lip kit mogul was having her baby, and that she had went into early labor despite reportedly being due in February. (That is, if you believe the alleged timeline — again, Jenner herself has not confirmed a single thing.)
Hold off before you alert your Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans' group chat about the supposed Jenner baby on the way. According to a new report from TMZ, Jenner is not going into labor, nor is she at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai hospital. The report added that Jenner is not due this month (People reported she was due in February) so if you were thinking of getting a baby gift, you can probably hold off for another few weeks.
Advertisement
So how did all of these rumors start in the first place? It's hard to really say, considering the massive game of telephone that is Twitter, but some people think that it was a certain Snapchat from Jenner's boyfriend (and alleged father of her child), Travis Scott.
The Snapchat, which was seemingly taken on an airplane, is captioned: "Make it home to ya one where or another."
Some people assumed that Scott was referring to "making it home" to see his girlfriend give birth. However, if that was the case, Jenner's baby would already be here: Despite what some Twitter users have claimed, that Snapchat pic is actually from December.
The truth is, it's likely that fans won't hear anything about Jenner's pregnancy until her baby has officially arrived. Unlike big sister Khloé Kardashian, who announced her own pregnancy last month, it seems that Jenner wants to keep things as private as possible. Given how much of the reality star's life is on public display, this could just be one moment in time she wants for herself.
Advertisement