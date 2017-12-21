Story from Khloe Kardashian

This Is Why Khloe Kardashian Kept Her Pregnancy Quiet For So Long

Sarah Midkiff
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Khloé Kardashian recently confirmed that she is having her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In the Instagram post, she also explained why they kept it quiet for so long.
After months of speculation, Khloé Kardashian made the official announcement her fans had been waiting for. Her family has been very supportive in cleverly avoiding answering questions about her then-rumored pregnancy. In the announcement on Instagram, she thanked Thompson for "making me feeling beautiful at all stages," before explaining why they chose to keep the happy news to themselves.
"Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us," Kardashian wrote in the announcement. "Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!"
It makes sense that she would want to keep it quiet for a while, as even without her saying anything about her pregnancy, so much of her family's life is in the public eye.
Before the world began talking, tweeting, and writing about her pregnancy, it sounds like Kardashian just wanted a moment to savor the happy news with those closest to her. Many people, both famous and not famous, choose to wait to announce a pregnancy for a variety of reasons. Kardashian isn't obligated to share details of her pregnancy with anyone, and yes, that includes fans.
Fortunately, now that she has made the big announcement, it sounds like her fans are as over the moon as she is. Many expressed their excitement and congratulations in the comment section of her post.
"Yasssss Khloe finally. So happy for you. Love you to pieces, you’re my favorite," wrote one fan.
"can't wait to see the mother you become. You are such a great auntie I know you'll be a great mommy too," added another.
"The best kept secret ever, haha," joked another of the many rumors that swirled prior to the baby announcement. "Congratulations, u so deserve to be happy."
It was reported by Us Weekly back in October that Khloé Kardashian is expecting a boy; however, that has still yet to be officially confirmed. However much information she chooses to share about her pregnancy going forward, this is some majorly exciting news for Khloé and her family!
