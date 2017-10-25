Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Having A Baby Boy

Update: Us Weekly reports that sources are claiming that Khloé Kardashian is expecting a baby boy. However, neither Khloé nor any members of the Kardashian family have officially confirmed her pregnancy.
The original story was posted below on September 26, 6:30 p.m.
The Kardashian family is about to cozy up to a new addition. According to People, Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Tristan Thompson, are expecting.
Kardashian and Thompson have been dating since 2016, during Kardashian's separation from ex-husband Lamar Odom. Throughout their relationship, Kardashian has been spotted at various Cavs games, shared insight to their relationship on social media, and even threw him a surprise birthday party in true Keeping Up With The Kardashians style.
The New York Daily News notes that Kardashian has been very vocal about her desire to have kids.
"He wants to have five or six kids with me and that's lovely," she said during the KUWTK season finale last June. "We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I'm not on birth control is just, like, it's scary. It's like a really big step."
This would be the very first child for Kardashian, though she's made no secret of her love of kids. Her nieces and nephews call her Auntie KoKo and they often appear in her snaps. Thompson does have a child, however. He and his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, have a 9-month-old son, Prince.
News of Kardashian's pregnancy comes just days after news of her younger sister, Kylie, being pregnant hit the internet. While there hasn't been any official confirmation from Jenner or the Kardashian family (it hasn't confirmed Khloé's pregnancy, either), just about every outlet is congratulating Jenner already. But that's not all. Sister Kim is also expecting a child, although she and husband Kanye West are using a surrogate for their third child. That's the only confirmed news, but if everything comes together just right, it looks like the Kardashian crew will get a bumper crop of wee tots in 2018.
