Khloé Kardashian Threw The Best Birthday Party For Her Boyfriend

She knows how to get revenge, but she also knows how to throw a party. Khloé Kardashian proved that she's definitely a Martha Stewart-level hostess yesterday by throwing her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, the best birthday party, ever.
While it wasn't on par with Kris Jenner's Gatsby-themed birthday fete, Kardashian put together a house party worthy of Instagram, and we're sure it brought a smile to her baller beau. Entertainment Tonight reports that the celebration featured gold balloons spelling out "Happy Birthday" as well as a slew of custom sweets. He turned 26.
A glam display of glitter-covered donuts, gold Kit Kat bars, and cookies decorated with pictures of the couple looked almost too good to eat. The desserts sat around a huge white flower arrangement that ran the entire length of a table. Candles gave the entire display that extra finishing touch.
#BallerificCouples - KhloeKardashian celebrates #TristanThompson's Birthday pic.twitter.com/pGeQebyVKe— BallerAlert (@balleralert) March 14, 2017
We're sure that Thompson won't forget the festivities any time soon. Is this party a glimpse into what the couple's wedding could look like? A source told ET that things are definitely headed in that direction — and quickly, too.
"Khloé and Tristan are doing so great and have an incredible relationship," a source revealed to ET. "There could be an engagement this summer."
The source adds that Kardashian has been spending a lot of time in Cleveland, OH, with Thompson — and that there could be more than just a wedding in store for the youngest Kardashian sister.
"Khloé is dying to have kids," the source continued. "It's something she's wanted for years, even with Lamar. Tristan just had a baby, and Khloé sees how wonderful of a father he is. Khloé sees how close in age Kim, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian's children are and she wants the same."
If that wedding does happen, we know it'll be pretty perfect given Kardashian's party-throwing experience.
