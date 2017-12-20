Story from Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian Just Revealed That, Yes, She Is Pregnant

Kaitlin Reilly
Whoa, baby. On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian officially confirmed what fans have been speculating for weeks. According to Khloé's new Instagram post, Khloé and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together.
In true Kardashian fashion, Khloé shared a beautiful and highly-stylized pic of her belly, with boyfriend Thompson's hands wrapped around her. (Note the great manicure and Calvin Klein sports bra.) Khloé took to her Instagram caption to share details of her special time, which, in the post, she admitted she was keeping "quiet" from fans.
"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"
Advertisement
She also gave her fans a shout out for being "understanding" of her desire to keep things private initially:
"Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!"

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Thompson took to the Instagram comments to share his own message:
"My love, thank you for aligned me [sic] to be a part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you this is something and always cherish. Girl you look better now," wrote the basketball player, per People.
Though some fans noted that Kardashian was wearing a ring on her left hand, a representative for the reality star told People that rumors she and Thompson had married were not true.
Congrats to the happy couple.
Read These Stories Next:
The Story Behind The Meme: Overly Attached Girlfriend
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favorite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
The Hottest Movie Sex Scenes, Ever (NSFW)
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series