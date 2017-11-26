According to our calculations, and several unnamed sources, there should be at least three new Kardashian-Jenners in 2018. Only one of them is officially on the books, however: the baby girl Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will be welcoming via surrogate.
While Keeping Up With the Kardashians has devoted plenty of airtime to Kim's fertility struggles, no reference has been made to Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's respective (reported) pregnancies. That might soon change.
TV Guide has a theory about when exactly the pregnancies will surface on KUWTK. Citing Mariah Smith's "Keeping Up With The Continuity Errors" reporting for The Cut, TV Guide's Sadie Gennis has a rough, completely speculative timeline for the pregnancies and shooting schedules.
Let's assume Khloé and Kylie's babies were conceived in May, as they're both reportedly due in February. The sisters would have likely learned of their pregnancies in June or July; the rest of the world found out in September.
From episode 5 on, KUWTK is finally covering events that happened in August and September, though time jumps still occur. With just four episodes, including tonight's holiday special, remaining in the first half of the current season, there's a small window for all this baby news to be addressed.
We'll spare you the nitty-gritty timeline analysis, but the bottom line is that it's likely Khloé and Kylie will break their news in the December 10 or December 17 episodes, right before the midseason hiatus. Any later, and the babies will beat them to the punch.
This is all speculation, of course, but it may be worth clearing your Sundays for the next four weeks anyway. Kris Jenner wouldn't have it any other way.
