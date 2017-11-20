“Timothée is very generous and playful on set," Garrel said. "It’s paradise to work with him. We spent a lot of time together because of the story between our two characters. But I didn’t realize on set how incredible it was going [to look] in the movie. We were only focused on what we had to play, what we had to do, and he’s so kind and we were really close. It was really a party. We were together all the time — Luca is so close to his Italian crew, and he organized a lot of dinners, and we hung out late at night together in this tiny town."