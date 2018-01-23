Now that the official list of Oscar nominations has been released, we can turn our attention to the important thing: The creators, actors, and works that the Academy ignored.
Overall, the ballot this year isn't that surprising. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was an obvious fave, and Gary Oldman continues to get attention for his role in The Darkest Hour. (He played Winston Churchill. What can we say? The people love Churchill performances.) The Shape of Water also won big in terms of every award, mostly because the movie is both technically ambitious and emotionally driven. It was nominated for visual effects, production design, and performances and best picture. Let's give it up for the fish-sex movie!
Given that we sort of already knew who would be nominated, we aren't overwhelmed with the list. There are a few important ones — read about them, ahead — but for the most part, the Academy's choices line up evenly with who we wanted to see take the statues. There were, however, some surprises. The Academy has to keep us on our toes, right?
