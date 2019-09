Hayek wrote an essay in The New York Times titled “Harvey Weinstein Is My Monster, Too.” Sciorra told Ronan Farrow in The New Yorker that Weinstein raped her in the early ‘90s. Judd was the very first actress to come forward in the bombshell New York Times piece that revealed Weinstein’s monstrosity to the world in early October. The three women were visibly emotional as they took the stage at the Oscars on Sunday night. They praised the many women and men who spoke up in the face of possible career repercussions and industry blacklisting, but noted how long the journey has been to outing these predators and ridding the industry of the insidious problem of sexual assault and harassment. They noted how many powerful voices have come together to bring about the changes that we’re finally witnessing; a chorus finally forming to say “Time’s Up.” “We salute those unstoppable spirits who kicked ass and broke through the bias perception against their gender, race, and ethnicity to tell their stories,” said Hayek. And, the women looked to the future, noting that action needs to be taken to “empower these limitless possibilities of equality, diversity, inclusion, [and] intersectionality.”