The Time's Up Movement Is Getting Its Own Segment At The Oscars

The women behind the Time's Up movement are taking their fight from the red carpet to inside the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday. Unlike past awards shows, they won't have to wait to win an award to call attention to the fight to close the wage gap and end a long history of sexism and sexual misconduct.
Instead, Variety reports the movement will get a collective, dedicated segment to honor its mission and the incredible women behind it.
"There's a moment that's been carved out," Ava DuVernay confirmed during a press briefing, according to Variety.
It'll be interesting to see the crowd's reactions, especially as some of the men accused of sexual harassment, such as Ryan Seacrest, will likely be in attendance. Seacrest denies all allegations of misconduct.
This news comes as a welcomed surprise, since Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel told Good Morning America he wouldn't be calling a lot of attention to sexual harassment and assault during the ceremony.
"This show is not about reliving peoples’ sexual assaults," Kimmel said. "It’s an award show for people who have been dreaming about maybe winning an Oscar for their whole lives and the last thing I want to do is ruin that for someone who is nominated for best leading actress… by making it unpleasant. That’s not what I want to do."
While it'll be great to see Time's Up in the spotlight during one of the arguably most beloved awards shows, Variety reports Shonda Rhimes assured news outlets that the movement's work is just beginning.
"It's really important that you know that Time's Up is not about the red carpet," she said. "And those women you saw on the red carpet representing Time's Up are now off the red carpet working their butts off being activists."
She's right. Deadline reports that the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund has already raised $21 million to support its mission of helping women all over the country fight inequality, and they're not slowing down yet.
Additionally, Time's Up plans to amplify women's voices by teaming up with StoryCorps. So far, women like America Ferrera and Ashley Judd have agreed to document their experiences with sexual misconduct in Hollywood.
"Sexual harassment is a symptom of a system and a culture, so the story becomes really important," DuVernay said, according to Variety.
"There's a human face to it and the stories make a difference," she added. "It's not raising money or a part of the campaign. It's a vital record and a quest to change culture."
