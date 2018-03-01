All The Oscar-Nominated Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Earlier today, Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis announced the 2018 Academy Award nominees in a live event. The Oscars take place on March 4, so we all have just over a month to catch up on all the nominated films.
Many of the movies, like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, The Shape of Water, and The Phantom Thread, are exclusively in theaters. But there are already a good amount of nominated films streaming on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and even more available to rent online. If you're into documentaries, you're in luck — of the five nominated, four are on streaming sites.
Before making your bets, watch all the movies first. Here are the short films, feature films, and documentaries you can binge in a weekend.