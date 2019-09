Don't Hold Your Breath For Jimmy Kimmel To Talk #MeToo At The Oscars

That being said, it's definitely not something that should go unaddressed during the ceremony. While, yes, it's about giving awards, it's also an event that brings together the one industry that started the reckoning due to just how prevalent sexual assault and harassment really is in Hollywood. The whole point of #MeToo is that we can't keep letting these things go unsaid, but I appreciate Kimmel acknowledging that he's maybe not the one to say them.