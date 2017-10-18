At first I thought it was just another silly internet trend. Then I saw the reaction of the men in my feed. They are GENUINELY SHOCKED by the number of women posting they have been sexually harassed. That blows my mind. I don’t know a single female identified human that HASN’T been harassed at least weekly. I mean... do they live with that much privilege that they refuse to even see it or do they not understand what harassment actually is? Are they so unaware of what they are doing that they don’t get that it is harassment that damages us? Woke men... round up your unwoke brethren and school them. Take a stand. Raise your voice. —�— #metoo #handembroidery #feminism #feministart #feministfiberart #Feminist #craftivist #craftivism

