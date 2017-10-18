If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017
At first I thought it was just another silly internet trend. Then I saw the reaction of the men in my feed. They are GENUINELY SHOCKED by the number of women posting they have been sexually harassed. That blows my mind. I don’t know a single female identified human that HASN’T been harassed at least weekly. I mean... do they live with that much privilege that they refuse to even see it or do they not understand what harassment actually is? Are they so unaware of what they are doing that they don’t get that it is harassment that damages us? Woke men... round up your unwoke brethren and school them. Take a stand. Raise your voice. —�— #metoo #handembroidery #feminism #feministart #feministfiberart #Feminist #craftivist #craftivism
#metoo - when I was 14, a certain someone probably 45yrs of age, used to touch my shoulders at every opportunity he got, trying to slide his hands lower. when I was 18, In the back of a car, on the way back from a shoot with the rest of the crew there, the photographer touched me while I was sleeping. When I woke up, his hand was still there, and I was too petrified to shout out. When I was 19, groped on a bus full of passengers. Dms, by random strangers, writing things they wouldn't like their sister to hear, sending pictures of their privates, thinking they can initiate conversations?! You know what's worse? They all got away with it. . . More stories that I cannot articulate. Never again, will I ever let anyone get away from touching me without my consent.
