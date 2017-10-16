The #MeToo Hashtag Is Raising Sexual Violence Awareness

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017
Me too. And the police interview a few months later (without my request) was even more humiliating and traumatizing.— Claire zoe (@Clairezoe5) October 15, 2017
Im not a woman but "me too" when I was a kid. I was just told its par for the course in the coal region& 2accept it. So many pigs on the DL.— Gare-Bear (@Pincho73) October 15, 2017
Me too. Harassed, several times.— Jyn Erso 2017 ?? (@JynErso_2017) October 15, 2017
Like *every* woman I know.
Women who've "only" been harassed, not assaulted, consider ourselves lucky. ?
Sexual harassment by powerful men is a systemic problem in the workplace for less powerful gay men. #MeToo— Mike Gibbs ? (@Mikeggibbs) October 15, 2017
As a child, I woke one night to see the younger of our two male house guests sitting on the side of my bed. The memory stops there. #MeToo— Julia Fuller (@Arshwa1) October 15, 2017
Impt takeaway of #MeToo and #WomenWhoRoar is sexual assault/abuse is NOT just actresses w/dreams or billionaire Trumps but Every. Day. Life.— Katherine Fugate (@katherinefugate) October 15, 2017
To those sharing.Thank you. To those who are unable to. It's okay. Youre not the shame, guilt or fear. You didn't deserve any of it. #MeToo— Lecia (@Lestiina) October 15, 2017