The #MeToo Hashtag Is Raising Sexual Violence Awareness

Caitlin Flynn
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/GettyImages
In the days since The New York Times published a report detailing sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein, women and men everywhere have begun to share their own stories of being sexually abused.
The hashtag #MeToo is currently trending on Twitter and it illustrates just how widespread the problem is and how many people's lives have been affected by sexual violence.
The "Me Too" Twitter moment is an excellent opportunity to come together with other survivors and let them know they're not alone and they have nothing to be ashamed of.
In the hours since the hashtag launched, thousands of people have posted. Some have simply tweeted "#MeToo" and others have elaborated on the details of their experiences and the number of times they've been victimised.
The tweets show that people of all ages, genders, backgrounds and sexual orientations are vulnerable to sexual violence.
Tweeting "#MeToo" is important, but it's more than OK if you're not ready to open up about your experience. Speak up when you're ready; there is no "right" or "wrong" decision when it comes to sharing that you've been victimised.
There is strength in numbers and, as Amber Tamblyn wrote in a powerful New York Times op-ed last month, "We are learning that the more we open our mouths, the more we become a choir. And the more we are a choir, the more the tune is forced to change."
Fighting the stigma faced by sexual violence survivors is a crucial step in forcing the change referenced by Tamblyn. The "#MeToo" hashtag shows that more and more people are ready to share their stories and change the dialogue surrounding sexual violence.
