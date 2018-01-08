At the end of the day, it didn't matter to the women of Hollywood that the men were noticeably silent. They were there for each other, and their words reverberated out from television screens all over the world. "I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon. And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they become the leaders who take us to the time when no one ever has to say me, too, again," Oprah said while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, garnering one of many standing ovations she received during the night. She was the person presenters and winners addressed time and time again from the stage, as if they were seeking her approval in the form of a smile or a knowing look. Stedman sat faithfully by her side, perhaps the one man off the hook for the night.