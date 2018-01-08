For the actors in attendance, the show has been full of a few emotional moments, like Nicole Kidman's acceptance speech for her Big Little Lies win, and full of laughs, like James Franco's The Disaster Artist win. But, never deviating from the landmark sexual harassment movement in action, two actors — who aren't at the awards tonight themselves — have been offering their own suggestion and observations when it comes to #MeToo, Time's Up, and larger sexual harassment conversations.