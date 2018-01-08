The 2018 Golden Globes started strong this year with Seth Meyers taking on the daunting (and potentially damning) task of opening up the first major award show since Hollywood's unexpected, yet completely overdue, reckoning.
For the actors in attendance, the show has been full of a few emotional moments, like Nicole Kidman's acceptance speech for her Big Little Lies win, and full of laughs, like James Franco's The Disaster Artist win. But, never deviating from the landmark sexual harassment movement in action, two actors — who aren't at the awards tonight themselves — have been offering their own suggestion and observations when it comes to #MeToo, Time's Up, and larger sexual harassment conversations.
Evan Rachel Wood, who was nominated last year for Best Actress in a Drama for her role as Dolores on HBO's Westworld, tweeted before the show that she had devised subtle signs to indicate a Golden Globes attendee is a threatening person. Here was her idea: "If you see a predator but don't feel you can say anything publicly, gather a handful of people and make a circle around them. The room will know." She added, "You also do not have to be in the circle so that it remains anonymous. Brothers and sisters can circle in solidarity."
Once the Globes started, The Big Sick's Zoe Kazan shared less of a plan, and more of an observation. "i'm all for solidarity & visible protest but there is definitely at least one man in that room wearing a
#TIMESUP pin who is the exact opposite of an ally." Speculations quickly starting pouring in, guessing who she was referring to, but Kazan maintains that she had no one man in mind. She clarified in a second tweet that her message was not hinting at any attendee in particular, but merely a fact. Kazan tweeted [sic], "this wasn't a subtweet. i think it's most probably just a fact. "
Any dialogue about exposing wrong and predatory actions by men or women who are sexual harassers or assaulters is important. But a moment like this, when informed women share clever, yet intimidating messages about the abundance of bad men in their industry, it's hard not wonder why no one just names names. Is this a sign that we still have a ways to go?
According to an interview in Elle with Jorge Camara, Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Chairman of the Board, the most in demand seat at award shows aren't with the nominees, but with the executives. Executives are who get you the movie roles, thus making men like Harvey Weinstein a man who people gathered around at every award show. Wood's proposition to crowd around bad men, instead of men with perceived power, would turn that on its head, which is a great start.
