We Love Evan Rachel Wood’s Suit — & The Reason Why She Wore It Even More

We pretty much fell in love with Evan Rachel Wood's custom Altuzarra suit, with its sharp, tuxedo tailoring and oversized-pussy bow blouse. as soon as she stepped on the Golden Globes red carpet. But, there's a deeper meaning behind the actress' decision to forgo the traditional gown — and it'll make you appreciate it (and its wearer) even more.
"This is my third nomination," Wood told Ryan Seacrest during E!'s pre-show broadcast when he pointed out the actress' sharp look. "I love dresses — I'm not trying to protest dresses — but I wanted to make sure that young girls and women know that they aren't a requirement. You don't have to wear one if you don't want to, and to just be yourself, because your worth is more than that." A round of applause, please. Wood went on to explain that her ensemble was also paying homage to great suits of Hollywood past, such as those from Victor/Victoria, actress Marlene Dietrich, and, of course, David Bowie — "because it's his birthday," she noted. No wonder stylist Samantha McMillen was posting tuxedo inspiration prior to the broadcast. Now, we have a soft spot for red-carpet fashion moments with a message, like Felicity Huffman's subtle pantsuit nod. We also appreciate impeccable fit — and Wood's Altuzarra number checks off on both counts. "They make a good suit," she said of the New York fashion label. Noted, Evan.
