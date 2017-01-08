There Was A Hillary Pantsuit Nod On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

We know the Pantsuit Nation is still going strong way after (and despite the results of) the presidential election. And now, we recognize the fashion nods to Hillary Clinton aren't going anywhere, either. The Democratic candidate got a style shoutout in probably the most unlikely of settings: on the Golden Globes red carpet. Actress Felicity Huffman arrived at the award show in an on-theme golden jumpsuit, featuring an embellished bodice and white trousers. The silhouette was no coincidence, she explained. "I got a pantsuit in honor of Hillary," the nominee said during a pre-show broadcast. "Love you, Hillary. I'm with her." The venue may have been unexpected — but, hey, what better way to use such a highly-publicized platform? That's what we call a statement. Watch her interview, below.
Thanks for catching up with us on the #GoldenGobes Red Carpet, @FelicityHuffman! pic.twitter.com/9q8i7g5d7R— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017
