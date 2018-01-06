How The Golden Globes Will Be Different Without Harvey Weinstein

The 75th annual Golden Globes are this weekend, and they are changing. One will be the absence of Harvey Weinstein.
In an interview with Elle, Jorge Camara, Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Chairman of the Board, explained some of the biggest changes being made this year at the award show celebrating both television and film. Even with his success in the entertainment industry, Harvey Weinstein was never more a household name than after he was publicly accused of sexual assault and expelled from Hollywood. Reading story after story of peers and employees speaking to his professional character, what Camara had to say about those who "demand the most" at the Golden Globes became less than surprising.
Advertisement
"It’s never the big stars who demand the most—it’s the executives. It’s very important to them to be seated in what they perceive as the best seats. It’s interesting this year because in the past, the one who demanded the most every time was Harvey Weinstein," explained Camara to Elle. "They always got a lot of seats because they always had a lot of nominations, but still I felt sorry for the PR who worked for the Weinstein company who had to come with their requests!"
In the wake of the Me Too Movement, politics and social justice will be at the forefront of award shows this year, and the Golden Globes is no exception. Both men and women attending will be coming together to protest gender inequality by wearing black. Some will also be wearing pins on the red carpet which read "Time's Up," a nod to the sexual harassment initiative introduced by some of Hollywood's biggest stars including Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Rashida Jones, Emma Stone, and America Ferrera.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement