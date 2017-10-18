Filmmaker Provides A Look Into Harvey Weinstein's Disturbing Casting Practices

"Harvey kept saying to me, 'Do you think she is fuckable?'" Caton-Jones recalled to BuzzFeed News. "That was what the deal was all the time. I said, 'She is the best actress for the job, Harvey.' And we started arguing about it. It was only when I said to Harvey, 'Don't screw up the casting of this film because you want to get laid,' whereupon he went mental."