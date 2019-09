Why Did It Take This Long For People To Listen To Rose McGowan?

“Probably, a girl had to type it up, and it felt normal for her to do,” she told Broadly about the note in 2015 . Her tweet wasn’t an attack on Sandler, although that’s what many took it to be — according to her interview with Broadly, it was “about attacking the idea that that's okay.” McGowan wants to disrupt the status quo. (In that same interview, McGowan said ominously, "There are gnarly and gross things about Hollywood that I've experienced that rise to the level of criminality. Like, stuff that would curl your hair." The journalist didn't press her on this matter.)