Why Did It Take This Long For People To Listen To Rose McGowan?

This past week has been a big one for McGowan. Last Thursday, the New York Times published a harrowing catalogue of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged crimes against women in Hollywood. The piece alleges that in 1997, McGowan received a $100,000 settlement from Harvey Weinstein that was, as per the Times, meant to “avoid litigation and buy peace.” (Refinery29 has reached out to the Weinstein Company for comment on these details and has yet to receive a response.) The piece implies that McGowan had an “incident” with Weinstein at the Sundance Film Festival that year.