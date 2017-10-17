Amazon Executive Has Resigned Following Sexual Harassment Allegation

Following an allegation of sexual harassment, top entertainment executive at Amazon, Roy Price, has resigned after previously being suspended. An amazon spokesperson confirmed to CNN host Brian Stelter that the exec resigned earlier today. Interim chief Albert Cheng will reportedly continue his role as Price's replacement for the time being.
The original story was published below on October 12 at 9:15 p.m.
Amazon has suspended top entertainment executive Roy Price following allegations that he sexually harassed TV producer Isa Hackett, Variety reports.
"Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately," an Amazon spokesperson told the outlet on Thursday. "We are reviewing our options for our projects we have with the Weinstein Company."
Price's suspension follows an exclusive report published by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday which details the executive's alleged sexual harassment of Hackett.
Hackett, an executive producer for Amazon's The Man in the High Castle and the upcoming Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, told The Hollywood Reporter that she met Price for the first time on July 10, 2015. After promoting Man in the High Castle at Comic-Con in San Diego, Hackett says Price invited her to an Amazon staff party that night at the W Hotel.
During the cab ride to the hotel, Hackett says Price repeatedly propositioned her and told her, "You will love my dick." She told him that she's a lesbian with a wife and children, but the alleged harassment continued at the party. Hackett says that as she spoke with other executives, Price approached her and loudly said "Anal sex!" in her ear.
The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Hackett immediately told at least two individuals about Price's actions.
In an exclusive interview with the outlet, Hackett described the experience as "shocking and surreal." She also said that the Weinstein allegations inspired her to go public with her story.
"I think women inspire each other. I feel inspired by the other women who have been far braver than I am, who have come forward," Hackett said. "I hope we all continue to inspire each other and ultimately create change."
When asked how the culture in Hollywood can change, Hackett said "we desperately need more women in leadership positions in Hollywood."
"There’s a culture of harassment [in Hollywood] and we need an infusion of new and diverse leadership, not just including women but gay people, people of color, people with disabilities — people with the full spectrum of life experience," she added.
