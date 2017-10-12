Why Did It Take This Long For Us To Listen To Rose McGowan?

McGowan recently invoked the hashtag #rosearmy. On Thursday, when she lost access to her Twitter account, the hashtag gained traction. One user added the hashtag #freerosemcgowan. It became clear that Twitter — or someone close to Twitter, or someone who had the funds to encourage Twitter — was trying to silence her. Again, McGowan became a pariah, at least for 12 hours. This time, though, people were listening. Where McGowan was silenced, others spoke up. And, in solidarity with the silenced McGowan, women will be boycotting Twitter on Friday, 13th October.