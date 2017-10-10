Evans, who ultimately did not pursue acting, said she was raped by Weinstein when she was a student at Middlebury college. According to Evans' account, after meeting the legendary producer at a club, she gave her number to Weinstein, who set up a meeting at the Miramax office in TriBeCa. Evans was led to believe a female executive would be present at the meeting, a practice, Farrow writes, that was common for Weinstein. (The female executive operated as a part of a perverted booby trap called a "honeypot;" young actresses would be told the meeting was with Weinstein and another executive, usually a woman. Then, the other would not show up, or would leave shortly after the meeting began.)