Judi Dench, Who May Have A Tattoo On Her Butt Dedicated To Harvey Weinstein, Responds To His Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Dench was also so close to the disgraced producer that she joked about having a tattoo on her butt that reads "JD loves HW." The tattoo isn't real: she set up the prank as a sort of inside joke. She told the Hollywood Reporter, "I once said to [Weinstein], “I have your named tattooed on my bum.” He laughed and was well, quite embarrassed, actually. It’s quite difficult to embarrass Harvey, but I did! And then, we went out to lunch, to the Four Seasons. Charlie Rose was there and I think my agent was there. Beforehand, I got my makeup lady to actually write Harvey’s name. [laughs] Then I brought it up at lunch and said, ”You know, I do have it on my bum” -- and then I actually got up and showed him! I’ve never seen a man more embarrassed and I’ve never let him forget it. "