Rose McGowan Definitively Names Harvey Weinstein As Her Rapist For The First Time

Perhaps the only name you're hearing more than Harvey Weinstein recently is Rose McGowan. The Charmed actress reportedly reached a settlement with Weinstein in 1997, and was one of the women who detailed her experience with the producer to the New York Times. She's been vocal on Twitter about abuse in the industry both before and after these allegations of sexual misconduct have come to light — she was even briefly suspended from the platform — and now has taken things a step further by definitively accusing Weinstein of rape.