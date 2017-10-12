Story from Entertainment News

Rose McGowan Definitively Names Harvey Weinstein As Her Rapist For The First Time

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic.
Perhaps the only name you're hearing more than Harvey Weinstein recently is Rose McGowan. The Charmed actress reportedly reached a settlement with Weinstein in 1997, and was one of the women who detailed her experience with the producer to the New York Times. She's been vocal on Twitter about abuse in the industry both before and after these allegations of sexual misconduct have come to light — she was even briefly suspended from the platform — and now has taken things a step further by definitively accusing Weinstein of rape.
In a larger thread directed at the CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, McGowan names Harvey Weinstein as her rapist for the first time in relation to a larger conflict between her and the streaming service.
"I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof," the thread begins. "I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar."
When she made moves to disassociate herself from the company, she found out they beat her to the punch.
"I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead," she continued. "I am calling on you to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood. Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth. #ROSEARMY #Amazon."
McGowan stands with an army of other women who have come forward with their own allegations of assault following the story's initial publication in both the New York Times and the New Yorker. Since the news broke, Weinstein has been fired from his company and his wife has left him.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind and are in need of support, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
