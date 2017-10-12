"This is something that is becoming increasingly common in employment situations so that when people start a job, they’re frequently, maybe they have an employment contract or just a condition of being offered a job, they have to agree to go to arbitration to resolve any discrimination claims or any employment claims at all, including sexual harassment. That means giving up your day in court and instead you arbitrate, which is a private proceeding generally controlled by the employer. They can pick the arbitrator, they can pick the forum, the filings are kept private, the allegations are private, the outcome is private and frequently the people who are coming forward who make the complaint have to sign a non-disclosure agreement if they end up settling or resolving. So it can really help hide and protect serial harassers from any kind of accountability or consequences and it can really silence victims from coming forward because they may feel like, ‘I’m the only one.’"