Women Are Joining Together In Solidarity Of Rose McGowan's Twitter Suspension

Meagan Fredette
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
Rose McGowan has emerged as a crucial voice on Twitter in the fight against sexual violence in Hollywood. The actress came out in 2016 to accuse a "studio head" of rape in a series of tweets. Those tweets prompted other voices to support her, including singer Kesha.
Over the past week, she has been instrumental in keeping followers updated about the latest allegations of sexual harassment and assault against disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein (McGowan has not been specifically named as a victim of Weinstein's in news pieces). She has used her Twitter account to discuss her assault and share stories that users send to her, as well as tell Ben Affleck to fuck off.
This morning, Twitter suspended her account for a terms of service violation. In a statement, they said that McGowan had tweeted a private phone number, triggering the suspension.
Fans and followers of McGowan immediately began criticizing Twitter for, among other things, silencing a sexual assault advocate while not suspending someone who uses his account to instigate hostile foreign countries. Women on the service are also organizing a boycott of the service in a show of solidarity with McGowan, using the hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter. The boycott protest is intended to for a full day, tomorrow, Friday October 13.
We spoke to French user @lucie_inland, about why she's planning on boycotting Twitter tomorrow, and she says "I'm totally angry and disgusted. Such a shame Twitter chose to suspend her account and not harassers' ones (and you know it's happening every day)." Other users expressed why they are supporting the boycott as well.
Men and non-binary users are also invited to boycott Twitter for the day.
This user also acknowledged the silencing of Jemele Hill.
It's worth noting that Twitter is roundly criticized for allowing women to be attacked and harassed on its service with impunity, and many feel that Twitter doesn't do enough to prevent it.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
