Rose McGowan Levels Rape Accusation Against Hollywood Studio Head

In a series of revelatory tweets, outspoken actress and filmmaker Rose McGowan took to social media to share that she was raped by an unnamed Hollywood executive. Her disclosure, posted using the trending hashtag #WhyWomenDontReport, comes amidst the swirling public discussion of rape culture and multiple accusations surrounding presidential nominee Donald Trump's behavior towards women.
"A (female) criminal attorney said because I'd done a sex scene in a film I would never win against the studio head," McGowan began her confession. "It's been an open secret in Hollywood/Media & they shamed me while adulating my rapist."
But the actress will not be shamed anymore. “It is time for some goddamned honesty in this world," she wrote in closing.
Her statements have been liked and retweeted several hundred times. Singer Kesha, whose own battles with rape and sexual assault are all too well-known at this point, took to Instagram to express her support for McGowan's confession.
But McGowan isn't the first to reveal her personal harrowing experiences with sexual assault, nor is this the first time she's spoken out about women's issues in Hollywood. Since Trump's sexually aggressive comments became public record, numerous women have shared their own traumatic experiences using the hashtag #NotOkay. Even actress Amber Tamblyn was inspired to share her own horrifying account of being sexually assaulted by an ex-boyfriend.
For her part, McGowan has also lent her voice to a video for Women Can Stop Trump, a campaign launched by EMILY’s List urging women to vote on November 8.
