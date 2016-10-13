Donald Trump slammed the latest allegations he's facing as "pure fiction" and "outright lies" in a 45-minute speech that also took aim at national news organizations, the current government and political establishment, and the Clintons.



"The claims are preposterous, ludicrous, and defy truth, common sense, and logic," he said. "We already have substantial evidence to dispute these lies, and it will be made public in an appropriate way and at an appropriate time, very soon."



But even when defending his behavior toward women, the GOP nominee couldn't help but focus in on appearances. He appeared to try to undermine a People writer's story of unwanted advances by suggesting she wasn't attractive enough to merit his attention.



"I mean, look at her, look at her words," he said. "I don't think so."



Update October 12, 2016: Stories continue to pour out about Donald Trump's sexual misconduct following the leak of a backstage tape from Access Hollywood and his claim that he had never assaulted a woman. A pair of women spoke to The New York Times earlier today, and another group of women told BuzzFeed that Trump entered the dressing area at the Miss Teen USA pageant in 1997, when they were teenagers. That was earlier Wednesday. Later the same evening, four additional reports arose that Trump had harassed or made inappropriate comments around women.