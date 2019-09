“I have not," Trump said in response to moderator Anderson Cooper's questioning. “I have great respect for women."Jessica Leeds found that claim ridiculous, according to a new report in The New York Times."More than three decades ago, when she was a traveling businesswoman at a paper company, Ms. Leeds said, she sat beside Mr. Trump in the first-class cabin of a flight to New York," The Times writes. "They had never met before. About 45 minutes after takeoff, she recalled, Mr. Trump lifted the armrest and began to touch her."The more recent allegation belongs to Jessica Crooks, who says Trump forcibly kissed her without consent during a 2005 encounter when she was just 22. That would place the encounter around the same time that the Access Hollywood tape was recorded."They shook hands, but Mr. Trump would not let go, she said," The Times writes. "Instead, he began kissing her cheeks. Then, she said, he 'kissed me directly on the mouth.'"Trump denied the allegations and threatened to sue the newspaper when asked for comment.The other report, this one in BuzzFeed , features four contestants at the 1997 Miss Teen USA pageant accusing Trump of intentionally entering the room in which they were changing."I remember putting on my dress really quick because I was like, ‘Oh my god, there’s a man in here,’” Mariah Billado, former Miss Vermont Teen USA, tells BuzzFeed.Eleven women deny the claim advanced by Billado and the three anonymous contestants, but BuzzFeed allows that they may not have been aware of Trump's entry because of the way that the room works. Billado recalls that Ivanka Trump, who was co-hosting the pageant at 15, told the young women that her father did similar things often.Trump has bragged about entering changing rooms at the pageants he owned repeatedly. He made the claim last year, for example, on the Howard Stern Show . Bridget Sullivan, a former pageant contestant, told BuzzFeed News last spring that Trump walked into their dressing rooms. The Trump campaign denies the claim, but it's unclear how much water their story holds since Trump himself, as we previously wrote, bragged about it on-air.